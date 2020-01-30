Three states sue U.S. over constitutional amendment granting equal rights to women

FILE PHOTO: Activists calling for Virginia's adoption of the Equal Rights Amendment gather outside the Virginia State Capitol building as the General Assembly prepares to convene in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

(Reuters) - The last three states to pass the Equal Rights Amendment sued the archivist of the U.S. government on Thursday, demanding that an amendment to the U.S. Constitution guaranteeing equal rights for women be declared valid.

Virginia, Illinois and Nevada filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, intensifying a fight over whether the deadline to ratify the ERA has passed.

Virginia this month became the 38th state to ratify an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that states, “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”

Proponents argue that with passage in Virginia the amendment crosses the final threshold to be enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, now that three-fourths of the 50 states have passed the ERA.

The amendment was passed by a two-thirds majority of the U.S. House of Representatives in 1971 and the U.S. Senate in 1972 and sent to the states, becoming a major rallying cry of the women’s liberation movement of the 1970s.

Opponents including President Donald Trump’s administration say the deadline has long passed. Alabama, Louisiana and South Dakota filed their own federal lawsuit in December seeking to stop the ERA, saying Congress set a 1982 deadline for the 38th state to ratify it.

Conservative activists are opposed to it in part because they fear it could be used to bolster abortion rights.