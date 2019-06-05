U.S. 'Straight Pride' plans march into controversy

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The U.S. organizers of a “Straight Pride” event in Boston planned for August sparked outrage on Wednesday after saying on their website that “straight people are an oppressed majority”.

Super Happy Fun America, which has applied to the city government to approve the march, said on their website that Brad Pitt was their mascot and showed images of a blue and pink “straight pride flag” and posters parodying LGBT+ slogans.

“We will fight for the right of straights everywhere to express pride in themselves without fear of judgment and hate,” one of the event’s organizers John Hugo, a Republican candidate in the 2018 mid-term elections, said on the website.

“The day will come when straights will finally be included as equals among all of the other orientations.”

June marks the start of LGBT+ Pride Month, which sees various marches and events held around the world in celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

Using the hashtag #StraightPride, Twitter users voiced support and anger and shared jokes about the planned parade.

Gay rights campaigners said LGBT+ Pride events celebrate the fight against discrimination which straight people do not face.

“LGBT+ Pride is about giving up safety for happiness, being able to be ourselves regardless of social backlash,” tweeted @pineapplegod101.

“‘Straight pride’ is just an attempt to silence us, otherwise it wouldn’t be during pride month. Or at all.”

U.S congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joked that Straight Pride could be like the comedy Freaky Friday, where roles are switched, with history books, movies and news being dominated by LGBT+ people for a change.

“Will people have to come out as straight?” the New York Democrat asked on Twitter. “What would folks march in? Socks w/ sandals on? Dad jeans?”

Boston mayor, Martin J. Walsh, said in a statement that group planning to host Straight Pride had not yet received the necessary permits to host a parade.