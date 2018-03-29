FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 7:23 PM / Updated a day ago

LIBOR/OIS move seen adding $16 billion to business, family debt expenses: JPMorgan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The recent widening of the spread between the three-month London interbank offered rate (LIBOR) and three-month overnight index swap rate (OIS) would add a total of $16 billion in borrowing costs for businesses and families, J.P. Morgan analysts said on Thursday.

“For the business sector we estimate this extra burden amounts to perhaps around $11 billion annually. For the household sector the figure is around $5 billion,” J.P. Morgan economist Michael Feroli and analyst Teresa Ho wrote in a research note.

The expected rise in debt burden would be “a very minor tightening and not enough to motivate a change to the macroeconomic outlook,” they said.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown

