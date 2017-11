WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will host Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj at the White House on Friday for talks on counterterrorism cooperation and ways to expand bilateral engagement, the White House in a statement on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj arrives to attend a news conference with his Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni (not seen) at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi