U.S. approves LNG exports from Corpus Christi, Texas plant

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy said on Friday it has approved exports of liquefied natural gas exports to non-free trade agreement countries from the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project in Texas for two years.

The approval for 2.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas was issued to Cheniere Marketing, LLC and Corpus Christi Liquefaction, LLC, who own the plant. The DOE authorized exports from the plant to free trade agreement countries in September.