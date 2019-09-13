Cameron LNG declares force majeure at Louisiana export terminal: traders

(Reuters) - Cameron LNG, a liquefied natural gas facility in Louisiana operated be Sempra Energy, declared force majeure on the export terminal due to technical problems at the plant but the volume impact was not immediately clear, LNG traders said on Friday.

The export terminal is one of several new facilities to have come onstream this year and boost U.S. LNG production, causing gas prices around the world to fall. But it had teething problems from the start.

Traders were notified by Cameron LNG of the force majeure.

“Can confirm FM on Cameron. Volume impact unclear. Compressor problem,” one trader said.