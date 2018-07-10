CME, Cheniere to launch first U.S. LNG futures contract

(Reuters) - CME Group Inc and Cheniere Energy Inc said on Tuesday they will launch the first physically deliverable U.S. liquefied natural gas futures contract with delivery to Cheniere’s Sabine Pass LNG export terminal in Louisiana.

FILE PHOTO: Men enter the CME Group offices in New York, U.S., October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The primary natural gas hub traded in the United States is the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana, which is already traded on the CME. Cheniere delivers gas to the world through Sabine Pass in the form of LNG that is already linked to prices at the Henry Hub.

Peter Keavey, CME Group Global Head of Energy, said in a release, that the agreement with Cheniere will further cement “the role of Henry Hub Natural Gas futures as the global gas pricing benchmark.”

As U.S. Gulf Coast LNG is increasingly exported to Asia, South America and Europe, CME said the physically deliverable LNG futures contract will help producers, processors and end users manage price risk more effectively and efficiently.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which competes with the CME, offered its first U.S. Gulf Coast LNG futures contract, which is financially settled and not physically deliverable, in May 2017. Both ICE and the CME also offer financially settled JKM (Japan/Korea Marker) LNG futures contracts.

The United States has been the biggest producer of natural gas in the world since 2009 after the shale revolution unlocked abundant supplies of low-cost fuel. The country is also the biggest consumer of gas and became a net exporter of the fuel for the first time in 60 years in 2017 due in part to rising LNG exports.

Total U.S. LNG export capacity is expected to rise to 3.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas by the end of 2018, 8.7 bcfd by the end of 2019 and 10.1 bcfd by the end of 2020 from 3.8 bcfd now, making the country the third-biggest LNG exporter in the world by capacity in 2019.

Cheniere is already the biggest buyer of gas in the United States, consuming over 3.1 bcfd. That represents almost 4 percent of total projected U.S. gas production of 81.2 bcfd in 2018.

Cheniere’s Sabine Pass project was the first big LNG export facility to enter service in the Lower 48 U.S. states in February 2016. There are currently four 0.7-bcfd liquefaction trains operating at Sabine Pass with another expected to enter service in the first half of 2019 and another under development.