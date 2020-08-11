Sempra Energy says Cameron LNG plant launches full commercial operations

FILE PHOTO: Sempra Energy headquarters is pictured in downtown San Diego, California, U.S., May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - U.S. energy company Sempra Energy said late Monday its $10 billion Cameron liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in Louisiana has started full commercial operations under its tolling agreements.

The company said its third and final Train, or production unit, launched commercial operations under the first phase of the project following the start of commercial operations on Train 1 in August 2019 and Train 2 in February this year.

The 12 million-tonne-per-annum (mtpa) export facility has so far shipped nearly 100 LNG cargoes totalling more than 6 million tonnes, the company said, adding that the facility is expected to generate nearly $12 billion of after-debt service cash flows for Sempra Energy during the 20-year contract period.

Cameron is owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG, Total, Mitsui, and Japan LNG Investment LLC, a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corp and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK). Sempra indirectly owns 50.2% of Cameron LNG.

In addition, Sempra LNG, which is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy, said it has along with its partners signed memorandums of understanding for the full capacity of the second phase of the Cameron LNG plant.

“The successful development and ultimate construction of Cameron LNG Phase 2 and Sempra Energy’s other LNG export projects currently under development are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and there can be no assurance that any of these projects will be completed,” the company added.

Sempra LNG is currently developing additional LNG export facilities on the Gulf Coast and Pacific Coast of North America through Cameron LNG expansion, Port Arthur LNG in Texas and Energia Costa Azul LNG in Mexico.

Sempra has said it planned to make a final investment decision on Costa Azul this year and on Port Arthur in Texas in 2021.