FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday it will exit the Lake Charles liquefied natural gas export project in Louisiana, citing the plunge in oil prices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The project is a 50-50 venture with U.S. midstream company Energy Transfer, which said in a separate statement it will take over development of the project.