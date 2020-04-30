Lockheed Martin wins $6bn Patriot interceptor contract, Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Co (LMT.N) was awarded a $6.07 billion contract from the U.S. Army for the production of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors and associated equipment, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The interceptors are for the U.S. Army and several international customers who have the Patriot missile defense system, which is made by Raytheon Technologies RTX.N.

Delivery is expected in fiscal 2021 through 2023.