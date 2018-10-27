Jackpot of $750 million, fourth largest in U.S. history, at stake in Powerball lottery

(Reuters) - A $750 million jackpot, the fourth largest in U.S. history and the second astronomical jackpot this week, will be at stake during the Powerball drawing on Saturday.

The drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST.

It comes after one ticket sold in South Carolina matched all six numbers on Tuesday in the United States’ other main lottery, the Mega Millions, to win a jackpot of $1.537 billion, just short of a world record.

No one has come forward to claim the Mega Millions prize.

If someone wins the Powerball on Saturday they will have the option of an immediate cash payment of $428.6 million, or the $750 million prize paid out over 29 years, according to the lottery.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled over since it was last won in August, the lottery said.

Powerball lottery tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball is 1 in 292 million.

States receive a percentage of lottery ticket sales and use the money to support public schools or to meet other needs.