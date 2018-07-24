FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
U.S.
July 24, 2018 / 12:56 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Mega Millions lottery tops $500 million for fifth time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The jackpot for Tuesday night’s U.S. Mega Millions lottery has reached $512 million, the fifth-largest prize in the game’s history, according to the lottery’s website.

A sign displays that the Mega Millions Lottery prize is $512 million at a newsstand in New York City, U.S., July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The next drawing for the prize, which follows 22 that occurred without a jackpot-winning number being called, is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET (0300 GMT).

A sign displays that the Mega Millions Lottery prize is $512 million at a newsstand in New York City, U.S., July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

In March, a New Jersey man won $533 million, the fourth-largest pot in the game’s history and the second-largest win on a single ticket.

Since then, in May, a winning ticket was sold in Ohio to garner $142 million. That jackpot was claimed by a trust.

The Powerball lottery holds the record with a $1.586 billion payout in 2016.

The largest Mega Millions lottery grand prize, won in 2012, amounted to $656 million. Three winning tickets were sold in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

Reporting by Makini Brice

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.