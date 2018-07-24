Mega Millions lottery tops $500 million for fifth time

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The jackpot for Tuesday night’s U.S. Mega Millions lottery has reached $512 million, the fifth-largest prize in the game’s history, according to the lottery’s website.

A sign displays that the Mega Millions Lottery prize is $512 million at a newsstand in New York City, U.S., July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The next drawing for the prize, which follows 22 that occurred without a jackpot-winning number being called, is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET (0300 GMT).

In March, a New Jersey man won $533 million, the fourth-largest pot in the game’s history and the second-largest win on a single ticket.

Since then, in May, a winning ticket was sold in Ohio to garner $142 million. That jackpot was claimed by a trust.

The Powerball lottery holds the record with a $1.586 billion payout in 2016.

The largest Mega Millions lottery grand prize, won in 2012, amounted to $656 million. Three winning tickets were sold in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.