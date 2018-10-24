FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 8:17 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

One winning ticket sold in South Carolina for $1.6 billion lottery jackpot: state lottery

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - One ticket sold in South Carolina matched all six numbers in the Mega Millions lottery draw on Tuesday for a record setting $1.6 billion jackpot, the state’s lottery said on its website early on Wednesday.

A man buys tickets for Tuesday's Mega Millions lottery drawing after the jackpot exceeded $1.6 billion in New York City, New York, U.S., October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The ticket matched the five numbers 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and the Mega Ball 5 that were drawn on Tuesday night. Anyone who hit all six numbers to win the jackpot can choose an immediate cash payment of $904 million or receive the $1.6 billion prize over 29 years.

It was unclear early on Wednesday if other winning tickets were sold elsewhere.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien

