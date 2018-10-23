Players on edge for record $1.6 billion jackpot in Mega Millions drawing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A record-setting $1.6 billion prize in the Mega Millions lottery has Americans dreaming of buying homes, cars, helping financially strapped friends and family and early retirement, but experts caution that with their newfound riches will come many headaches.

Signs display the jackpots for Tuesday's Mega Millions and Wednesday's Powerball lottery drawings in New York City, U.S., October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“A big mistake people think this is a lot of money so let me help everyone,” Laurie Ruckel, a trusts and estates lawyer at Loeb & Loeb law firm in New York, said on Tuesday. “There are plenty of people who know how to exploit that ignorance.”

Ruckel said the crush of publicity that falls on a lottery winner is something that most people do not usually experience, even those with a high net-worth. She said prize recipients should create a trust and hire a team of lawyers, financial advisers and security.

The drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET (0300 GMT Wednesday).

Anyone who hits all six numbers to win the jackpot can choose an immediate cash payment of $904 million or receive the $1.6 billion prize over 29 years.

Before the last drawing on Friday the jackpot rose by several million dollars. Lottery officials said any increase in the $1.6 billion jackpot would likely occur around midday on Tuesday.

The Mega Millions jackpot, along with a Powerball lottery prize that stands at $620 million, has caused lotto fever to sweep across the United States over the last few days.

“I’ll never win, but you gotta give it a shot,” Hank Kattan, 75, said in Manhattan on Monday. “I’d like to change my way of life.”

Mega Millions entry tickets are seen at a newsstand after the jackpot for Tuesday's drawing topped $650 million in New York City, New York, U.S., October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Mega Millions set a record for lottery jackpots after nobody won the $1 billion prize on Friday. The previous record was a $1.586 billion jackpot for a Powerball drawing in 2016.

Lottery players face odds of 1 in 303 million of winning the Mega Millions drawing. In comparison, the odds of getting killed by a shark are 1 in 3.7 million in a lifetime, according to the International Shark Attack File.

Tickets sold for Tuesday’s drawing are expected to cover 75 percent of all possible number combinations, lottery officials said.

Wednesday’s Powerball lottery prize stands at $620 million, making it the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history, after no one got all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing. The lump sum cash payout is estimated at $354.3 million.

The $1.6 billion jackpot, a jaw-dropping amount to the average person who can afford a $2 ticket, is still less than two weeks of profit for Apple Inc. A $1.5 million investment in Microsoft Corp in 1986 would be worth about $1.6 billion today.

If more than one person wins, the jackpots would be divided proportionately, as happened in 2012 with a Mega Millions jackpot of $656 million, a lottery official said.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands. Several states allow online ticket purchases, but they prohibit out-of-state and foreign purchases.

States receive a percentage of lottery ticket sales and then use the money to support public schools or meet other needs.

Both lottery jackpots have been increased recently by rule changes that have reduced the chances of winning. The odds of winning Mega Millions were raised a year ago from 1 in 259 million to generate larger prizes.