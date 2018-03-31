Winning ticket for $521 million Mega Millions jackpot sold in New Jersey

(Reuters) - The sole winning ticket for the Mega Millions lottery was sold in New Jersey, the state’s lottery organization said on Saturday, but the identity of the winner of the $521 million jackpot was not immediately known.

The latest draw marks only the fourth time the jackpot has surpassed the half-billion-dollar mark in the game’s history, the Mega Millions lottery said.

The winning numbers drawn on Friday night were 11, 28, 31, 46, and 59 with a “mega Ball” of 1. They appear on a single ticket sold at a Lukoil gas station in Riverdale, New Jersey, the New Jersey Lottery said on Twitter.

The drawing follows a March 27 Mega Millions drawing that was the twenty-third in a row without a jackpot-winning ticket.

The grand prize has rolled higher since it was last won on Jan. 5 at $451 million by a 20-year-old Florida man, the lottery said.

Friday’s 11 pm ET jackpot drawing was for the tenth largest prize ever offered in the United States. Powerball holds the record with a $1.586 billion payout in 2016.

The Mega Millions record is $656 million won in 2012.