Trump, Malaysian PM discuss trade deals, Boeing jets

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak are discussing large trade pacts and a deal involving Boeing jets and praised the Malaysian leader’s efforts in the fight against terrorism.

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak to the White House in Washington, U.S. September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Appearing with Trump at the White House, Najib said he would like to invest in Trump’s infrastructure program and Malaysia remains committed to fighting Islamic State, al Qaeda and other extremist groups.