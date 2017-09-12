FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump, Malaysian PM discuss trade deals, Boeing jets
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 12, 2017 / 4:36 PM / a month ago

Trump, Malaysian PM discuss trade deals, Boeing jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak are discussing large trade pacts and a deal involving Boeing jets and praised the Malaysian leader’s efforts in the fight against terrorism.

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak to the White House in Washington, U.S. September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Appearing with Trump at the White House, Najib said he would like to invest in Trump’s infrastructure program and Malaysia remains committed to fighting Islamic State, al Qaeda and other extremist groups.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.