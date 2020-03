FILE PHOTO: Bottles of prescription painkillers Hydrocodine Bitartrate and Acetaminopohen, 5mg/325mg pills, made by Mallinckrodt sit on a shelf at a local pharmacy, in Provo, Utah, U.S., April 25, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

(Reuters) - The U.S. government said on Tuesday it filed a lawsuit accusing a unit of the drugmaker Mallinckrodt Plc (MNK.N) of improperly avoiding the payment of hundreds of millions of dollars in Medicaid rebates as a result of large drug price increases.

The U.S. joined a civil lawsuit by a whistleblower who accused Mallinckrodt ARD LLC of violating the federal False Claims Act.