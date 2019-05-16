Judge orders former U.S. soldier and WikiLeaks source Manning back to jail

Former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning is seen speaking to reporters outside the U.S. federal courthouse in this frame grab from video taken shortly before she entered the coourthouse to appear before a federal judge regarding a federal grand jury investigation of WikiLeaks in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S. May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Courtesy of NBC News

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday found former U.S. soldier and WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning in contempt of court for refusing to testify before a federal grand jury and ordered her back to jail, a law enforcement official said.

U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga also ruled that if Manning does not comply with the grand jury subpoena after 30 days she will be fined $500 a day, the official said. The fine would go up to $1000 a day if she continues to refuse to testify after 60 days, according to the official.