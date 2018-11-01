Commodities
Marathon Petroleum's Canadian imports climb to 500,000 bpd: CEO

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum CEO Gary Heminger told investors on Thursday that the company is importing more than 500,000 barrels per day of Canadian crude into its refinery network.

Marathon, the nation’s largest refiner with more than 3 million bpd of capacity, is taking advantage of steep discounts being offered by Canadian producers who lack enough pipeline and rail capacity to move crude oil.

Heminger made the comments during an earnings call Thursday.

