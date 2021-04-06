Credit Suisse has closed bulk of exposure to Archegos - source

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has substantially reduced the vast bulk of its exposure to Archegos, a source familiar with the matter said, adding some residual risk remained despite its positions having been substantially eliminated.
Switzerland’s second-largest lender on Tuesday announced an estimated loss of 4.4 bln Swiss francs ($4.69 bln) from its relationship with Archegos Capital Management LP after offloading over $2 billion worth of stock to end exposure to the troubled investor.
The scandal-hit bank now expects to post a loss for the first quarter of around 900 million Swiss francs.
The Archegos fallout is the second major scandal for Credit Suisse in just over a month after the collapse of Greensill Capital, which led to the closure of its $10 billion supply chain funds which invested in bonds issued by Greensill.
That matter had not resulted in a material loss for the bank in the first quarter, the source said, as the bank does not hold trading exposure to Greensill.
Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Oliver Hirt
