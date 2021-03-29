Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. regulator is monitoring Archegos Capital Management situation: spokesperson

By Reuters Staff

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday said it is monitoring the situation after a hedge fund defaulting on margin calls prompted major banks on Monday to flag they are facing big losses.

When asked about the losses at Archegos Capital Management, a spokesperson for the top U.S. markets regulator on Monday said the agency has been communicating with market participants since last week.

Reporting by Chris Prentice

