U.S. regulator is monitoring Archegos Capital Management situation: spokesperson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday said it is monitoring the situation after a hedge fund defaulting on margin calls prompted major banks on Monday to flag they are facing big losses.
When asked about the losses at Archegos Capital Management, a spokesperson for the top U.S. markets regulator on Monday said the agency has been communicating with market participants since last week.
