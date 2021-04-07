Japan watchdog to check high-risk trades after Archegos -Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan will investigate high-risk trades by domestic financial firms after the Archegos fallout, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

Top investment bank and brokerage, Nomura Holdings, was one of the highest-profile casualties while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) warned of a loss of around $270 million.

Japan’s regulators will check financial institutions’ management of transaction risks, the Nikkei said, without citing sources.

The FSA considers it critical that Japan’s major financial institutions faced a risk of losing several hundred billion yen, or several billion dollars, the Nikkei said.