Breakingviews - Archegos takes shine off family office freebies

888 7th Ave, a building that reportedly houses Archegos Capital is pictured amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Archegos Capital Management crisis is taking the shine off family office freebies. By investing money for himself and his closest kin rather than outside investors, Bill Hwang’s hedge fund was able to sidestep disclosure requirements. It worked until it didn’t – and raises questions for others including George Soros, Carl Icahn and John Paulson.

The trend towards managing for wealthy families versus the hoi polloi has been booming. Worldwide there were some 7,200 offices in 2019, Campden Research estimates, handling $5.9 trillion of assets. Over a third of them have been set up since 2010, UBS reckons.

The popularity could partly be a reflection in the overall rise in the number of billionaires: It has almost tripled in the last decade through 2020, according to Forbes’ annual list. But family offices are also increasingly attractive to former hedge fund managers. Icahn, Soros and Paulson are among the investors who decided to return outside money in recent years to instead focus on their own nest eggs.

Being a family office has fewer regulatory headaches than being a registered investment adviser. The latter is required to disclose assets under management, key personnel and investment methodology. Records are subject to Securities and Exchange Commission inspections and compliance procedures must be maintained. Violations, like failing to reasonably supervise employees or adopt compliance policies, result in enforcement cases.

Registered investment advisers also have to be more careful about conflicts of interest. To managers who have previously found themselves in legal hot water – Steven Cohen, who now also manages outside money, and Hwang both fall into this boat – keeping a low profile with a family office is probably more appealing.

Still, Hwang’s fund got into trouble and took several others with it. Archegos partly relied on privately-traded equity swaps, so there were no disclosure requirements. That would have been the case whether he was managing money for himself or a larger pool of investors. Still, with banks on the hook for losses, his fund has shown at least some whiffs of systemic risk. It suggests that big family offices can be as concerning as their bigger and higher-profile counterparts.

Perhaps stricter oversight wouldn’t have made any difference in this case. Nevertheless, the bigger and more popular family offices get, the more future failures will have an impact. If regulators don’t crack down, investment managers might want to voluntarily do a little soul-searching of their own.