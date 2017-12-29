FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 29, 2017 / 1:13 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

The year in U.S. markets in five graphs

Chuck Mikolajczak

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks are poised to close out 2017 with a stellar performance, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI, S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq Composite .IXIC all poised for gains of roughly 20 percent or more.

To view a graphic on Annual performance of U.S. stocks indexes over past decade, click: reut.rs/2C5cbHK

The gain in 2017 put the large-cap indexes on track for their best performances since 2013, while the small-cap Russell 2000 was unlikely to top its gains from the prior year.

To view a graphic on S&P 500 Sector performance in 2017, click: reut.rs/2CfSJqT

The rally was led by gains in the technology sector .SPLRCT, up nearly 40 percent for the year. Of the 11 major S&P sectors, nine were in positive territory, with only energy .SPNY and telecoms .SPLRCL in the red.

To view a graphic on Performance of stock market indexes in 2017, click: reut.rs/2C3F5YK

Along with a tailwind from global growth and solid earnings, U.S. equities were also supported by a softening dollar in 2017, with the U.S. dollar index .DXY poised for its worst year since 2003.

    To view a graphic on U.S. dollar index performance, click: reut.rs/2C5ujBi

    While analysts remain confident U.S. stocks will continue to climb in 2018, some pockets sparking caution have appeared. The yield on the 2-year U.S. treasury note US2YT=RR recently surpassed the dividend yield on the S&P 500 for the first time in nearly a decade, which could sap some demand for stocks in a low interest rate environment.

    To view a graphic on 2-yr Treasury yield vs S&P 500 dividend yield, click: reut.rs/2Civwog

    Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bill Rigby

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
