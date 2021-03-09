Global SPAC deal volumes this year surpass total for 2020

(Reuters) - Global blank-check deal volumes, or mergers through special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), have surged to a record $170 billion this year, already outstripping last year’s total of $157 billion, Refinitiv data showed.

The record number of deals comes as SPACs are emerging as a popular IPO alternative for companies, providing startups with a path to going public with less regulatory scrutiny.

The latest data showed companies targeted by SPACs have been primarily from the automobiles, software and aerospace sectors this year.

Graphics: SPAC M&As -

SPACs are shell companies that raise funds to acquire a private company with the purpose of taking it public, allowing such targets to sidestep a traditional initial public offering.

Graphics: SPAC deals by sectors -

They have gained in popularity in recent months, with investors increasingly looking to growth stocks for higher returns, and as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the traditional IPO process.

Graphics: Money raised through listing by SPACs -

The SPAC deals involving Lucid Motors, Alright Solutions, and Fertitta Entertainment Inc have been the largest by deal value this year, the data showed.

Graphics: TOP 10 SPAC targets -

U.S. SPACs have raised $64.2 billion through IPOs so far this year, or 76% of the total equity raised by IPOs in the market.

Graphics: SPAC vs Equity IPOs comparison -

However, the shares of SPAC companies have slumped recently on concerns their valuations have become inflated, amid a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

The IPOX SPAC Index, which tracks the performance of listed SPACs, has fallen over 12.5% in the past month, compared with the broader index’s decline of 2.4%.

Graphics: SPAC index vs SPX -