Wall Street VIX 'fear gauge' slips to fresh pandemic low

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” slipped to a fresh COVID-19 pandemic low on Tuesday, as U.S. stocks soared to new heights ahead of this week’s two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The VIX, as it is commonly called, fell 0.54 points to 19.49, its lowest since Feb. 21, 2020, days before the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.