Motorcade with McCain's body arrives at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The motorcade carrying the late Senator John McCain’s casket arrived at the U.S. Capitol on Friday morning, with a solemn memorial ceremony for the Arizona lawmaker set to begin soon.

People await the arrival of the casket of U.S. Senator John McCain in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, U.S., August 31, 2018. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

Friday’s events in the Capitol will feature remarks by fellow Republicans Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, honoring McCain’s 35-year career in Congress.

The public will file through the Capitol’s Rotunda past his coffin for six hours to pay their respects.