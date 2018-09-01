McCain motorcade departs U.S. Capitol en route to cathedral

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A motorcade bearing the body of Senator John McCain departed the U.S. Capitol and was en route early on Saturday to the Washington National Cathedral for a memorial to be attended by political leaders, but not by President Donald Trump.

Joint service members of a military casket team carry the casket of Senator John McCain from the US Capitol to a motorcade that will ferry him to a funeral service at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, USA, 01 September 2018. McCain died 25 August, 2018 from brain cancer at his ranch in Sedona, Arizona, USA. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, served two terms in the US House of Representatives, and was elected to five terms in the US Senate. McCain also ran for president twice, and was the Republican nominee in 2008. Jim Lo Scalzo/POOL Via REUTERS

Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush will lead mourners in the cathedral service for McCain, the longtime Arizona senator and Vietnam war hero whose bids for the White House were dashed by the two men.

Slideshow (21 Images)

En route to the cathedral, the cortege of one of America’s most famous prisoners of war stopped briefly at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial where his wife, Cindy McCain, laid a wreath to honor those who died in the war.

McCain’s family made clear Trump was not welcome at memorial services in Arizona and Washington or at Sunday’s private burial service at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

McCain lay in state in the Capitol on Friday.