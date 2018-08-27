Trump, under pressure, orders flags flown at half-staff for McCain

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, under political pressure for offering only a half-hearted tribute for the late Senator John McCain, said on Monday he respected his service to the nation and ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff in his honor.

A combination of three photographs shows the U.S. flag atop the White House flying at half staff Sunday morning August 26 in honor of the death of Senator John McCain (L), back at full staff less than 24 hours later on Monday morning August 27 (C) and then back down to half-staff Monday afternoon (R) in Washington, U.S., August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts, Kevin Lamarque and Leah Millis

“Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment,” Trump said in a statement.