Reactions to the death of U.S. Senator John McCain

(Reuters) - John McCain, a former prisoner of war in Vietnam who served as a U.S. senator from Arizona for more than three decades, died on Saturday at the age of 81.

FILE PHOTO: John McCain speaks at a 2008 campaign rally in Defiance, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Below are some of the reactions to his death:

SENATE MAJORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL

“In an era filled with cynicism about national unity and public service, John McCain’s life shone as a bright example. He showed us that boundless patriotism and self-sacrifice are not outdated concepts or cliches, but the building blocks of an extraordinary life.”

FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA AND MICHELLE OBAMA

“Few of us have been tested the way John once was, or required to show the kind of courage that he did. But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John’s best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt. Michelle and I send our most heartfelt condolences to Cindy and their family.”

FORMER PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH

“Some lives are so vivid, it is difficult to imagine them ended. Some voices are so vibrant, it is hard to think of them stilled. John McCain was a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order. He was a public servant in the finest traditions of our country. And to me, he was a friend whom I’ll deeply miss.”

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

“As a POW, John endured the worst of what human beings can do to one another. In politics, he fell short of his greatest ambition. At the end of his life he faced a cruel and relentless disease. And yet through it all he never lost sight of what he believed most: Country First. And the spirit that drove him was never extinguished: we are here to commit ourselves to something bigger than ourselves.”

FORMER PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER

“John McCain was a man of honor, a true patriot in the best sense of the word. Americans will be forever grateful for his heroic military service and for his steadfast integrity as a member of the United States Senate.”

U.S. VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE

“Karen and I send our deepest condolences to Cindy and the entire McCain family on the passing of Senator John McCain. We honor his lifetime of service to this nation in our military and in public life. His family and friends will be in our prayers. God bless John McCain.”

ARIZONA GOVERNOR DOUG DUCEY

“John McCain is one American who will never be forgotten. He was a giant. An icon. An American hero. But here at home, we were most proud to call him a fellow Arizonan. Like so many of us, he was not born here, but his spirit, service and fierce independence shaped the state with which he became synonymous.”

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) speaks after being awarded the 2017 Liberty Medal by former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (unseen) at the Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller/File Photo

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

“Senator John McCain was an American patriot and hero whose sacrifices for his country, and lifetime of public service, were an inspiration to millions. Canadians join Americans tonight in celebrating his life and mourning his passing.”

HOUSE MINORITY LEADER NANCY PELOSI

“The nation is in tears. Today, with the passing of John McCain, Congress and America have lost a leader and public servant of deep patriotism, outstanding bravery and undaunted spirit.”

FORMER GOVERNOR OF ALASKA SARAH PALIN

“Today we lost an American original. Sen. John McCain was a maverick and a fighter, never afraid to stand for his beliefs. John never took the easy path in life - and through sacrifice and suffering he inspired others to serve something greater than self.”

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER SCOTT MORRISON

“Senator John McCain was a true friend of Australia who was committed to strengthening the alliance between our two nations. He was a man of great courage and conviction. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Cindy, and all the McCain family during this time.”

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

“John McCain was a true American hero. He devoted his entire life to his country. His voice will be missed. Our respectful thoughts go to his beloved ones.”

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER THERESA MAY

“John McCain was a great statesman, who embodied the idea of service over self. It was an honour to call him a friend of the UK. My deepest sympathies go to his family, and the American people.”

GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER HEIKO MAAS

“He stood for an America that is a reliable and close partner ... An America that takes strong responsibility for others and sticks to its values and principles even at difficult moments.”

EU AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED STATES DAVID O’SULLIVAN

“Senator McCain recognised the enormous benefits of Europe’s peaceful rebirth after 1945, and the crucial investment in that effort by successive U.S. administrations. He supported ever stronger transatlantic cooperation built on that shared legacy. We must all try to follow his example in strengthening EU-U.S. ties and dealing with the challenges ahead.”

MANFRED WEBER, HEAD OF THE EUROPEAN PEOPLE’S PARTY IN THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

“He was a real American hero, a fighter for democracy and a friend of Europe. We will strongly miss him, especially in times when politicians like him are needed.”

LECH WALESA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF POLAND

“With great sadness I accepted the news of death of Mr Senator John McCain. He was a true AMERICAN HERO and a great friend of Poland and Europe. We will not forget his friendship and he will be always in our memory.”