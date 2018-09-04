Former Republican Senator Kyl to succeed McCain in U.S. Senate

PHOENIX, Ariz. (Reuters) - Former U.S. Republican Senator Jon Kyl is Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s pick to fill the U.S. Senate seat from Arizona vacated by John McCain, who died last month, the governor announced on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Jon Kyl (R-AZ) (C) leads a news conference about his opposition to moving forward on a vote to ratify the START treaty during the current lame duck session, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Kyl served with McCain in the Senate and rose to the position of Republican whip, the second-highest leadership post in his party’s Senate leadership before retiring in 2013.

“There is no one in Arizona more prepared to represent our state in the U.S. Senate than Jon Kyl,” Ducey said in a statement. “He understands how the Senate functions and will make an immediate and positive impact benefiting all Arizonans.”

Ducey is expected to make the announcement at a news conference at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix.

McCain’s wife Cindy McCain offered her congratulations to Kyl on Twitter.

“Jon Kyl is a dear friend of mine and John’s. It’s a great tribute to John that he is prepared to go back into public service to help the state of Arizona,” she wrote.

Kyl served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives before he was first elected to the Senate in 1994.

He retired at the end of his third term in January 2013. He voted against the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

Kyl, 76, now works as a lobbyist at the law firm Covington & Burling and is helping to shepherd U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh through the confirmation process.