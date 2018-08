WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator John McCain of Arizona, a former prisoner of war in Vietnam who ran unsuccessfully for president in 2008, died on Saturday at age 81, according to a statement from his office on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO - Republican presidential hopeful John McCain points to his head during his Carolina kickoff rally at Presbyterian College February 2, 2000. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

McCain had been battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer discovered in July 2017 and had not been seen at the U.S. Capitol in 2018. McCain had undergone surgery in mid-April for an intestinal infection.