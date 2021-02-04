Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Business News

McKinsey agrees to settle claims over role in opioid crisis: source

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of consulting firm McKinsey and Company is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - McKinsey & Co has agreed to pay $573 million to resolve claims by state attorneys general related to its role in the opioid epidemic and advice it gave to OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The settlement is with 43 states, the District of Columbia and three territories, the person said.

McKinsey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Nate Raymond, Rama Venkat and Eric Beech; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up