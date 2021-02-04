McKinsey agrees to settle claims over role in opioid crisis: source

FILE PHOTO: The logo of consulting firm McKinsey and Company is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - McKinsey & Co has agreed to pay $573 million to resolve claims by state attorneys general related to its role in the opioid epidemic and advice it gave to OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The settlement is with 43 states, the District of Columbia and three territories, the person said.

McKinsey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.