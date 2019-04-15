CDC reports surge in confirmed cases of measles

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported a nearly 20 percent jump in the number of people confirmed with measles in the week since April 4.

From Jan. 1 to April 11, 555 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 20 states, the second-highest number of cases reported in the United States since the disease was eliminated in 2000, the health agency said here

The CDC had reported 465 cases in 19 states between Jan. 1 and April 4.