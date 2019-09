Materials are seen left at demonstration by people opposed to childhood vaccination after officials in Rockland County, a New York City suburb, banned children not vaccinated against measles from public spaces, in West Nyack, New York, U.S. March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - The United States recorded two new measles cases last week, taking the total cases for the year to 1,243 in the worst outbreak since 1992, federal health officials said on Monday.

As of Sept. 26, the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease has been reported in 31 states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.