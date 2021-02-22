U.S. lawmakers ask video providers to address misinformation by TV channels

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. lawmakers on Monday sent letters to a dozen cable, satellite, and streaming video companies urging them to address their “disseminating misinformation to millions” of users from some channels.
Democratic U.S. Representatives Anna Eshoo and Jerry McNerney wrote companies including Alphabet, AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Roku, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Comcast, Charter Communications and DISH. The letters suggested companies played “a major role in the spread of dangerous misinformation that enabled the insurrection of January 6th and hinders our public health response to the current pandemic.”
