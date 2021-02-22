U.S. lawmakers ask video providers to address misinformation by TV channels

FILE PHOTO: Chairman Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA) responds to a question after attending a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing to discuss protecting scientific integrity in response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 14, 2020. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. lawmakers on Monday sent letters to a dozen cable, satellite, and streaming video companies urging them to address their “disseminating misinformation to millions” of users from some channels.

Democratic U.S. Representatives Anna Eshoo and Jerry McNerney wrote companies including Alphabet, AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Roku, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Comcast, Charter Communications and DISH. The letters suggested companies played “a major role in the spread of dangerous misinformation that enabled the insurrection of January 6th and hinders our public health response to the current pandemic.”