Drugmakers deliver counteroffer to Trump pricing plan: Politico

(Reuters) - Drugmakers made a counteroffer to the White House to stall President Donald Trump’s plan to link Medicare’s spending on some expensive drugs to the much lower prices that they command abroad, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo to industry lobbyists.

The memo was approved by pharmaceutical industry trade group PhRMA on Sunday and was shared shortly after that, the report said, adding that it was not clear if the president had been briefed on the matter.

The White House and PhRMA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.