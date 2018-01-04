No winners in U.S. Powerball jackpot worth $460 million

CHICAGO (Reuters) - No one won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday worth an estimated $460 million, the seventh-largest prize in the game’s history, the lottery website said.

The numbers were 2, 18, 37, 39, 42 and the Powerball number was 12.

Lottery players have another chance to strike it rich on Saturday, with the Powerball jackpot ballooning to an estimated $550 million, the sixth largest in the game’s history.

The jackpot has a cash value of more than $347 million, the estimated total if a winner selects one lump-sum payment rather than the other option of taking annual payments.

The odds of a single ticket hitting all six numbers in the Powerball are 292 million to 1, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

No one has hit the Powerball jackpot since Oct. 25, when a player in Louisiana won a $191 million jackpot, the game said.

FILE PHOTO - Lottery balls wait to be dropped prior to the lottery drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot, estimated at $636 million, in Atlanta, Georgia December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Meanwhile, the jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery has climbed to an estimated $418 million, the fourth-largest in the game’s history, after no tickets matched all six numbers during Tuesday’s grand prize drawing, lottery officials said.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since Oct. 13 when $42 million was shared by winners in Michigan and Rhode Island, the game said on its website.

The estimated $418 million prize, with a cash value of $278 million, will be up for grabs when the next Mega Millions drawing is held on Friday at 11 p.m. EST. The odds of hitting the Mega Millions jackpot are 303 million to 1, the game said.

The estimated totals are before any taxes are assessed.

Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, and Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Mega Millions lottery is offered in 44 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The largest Powerball jackpot was a $1.6 billion payout split among winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016. The largest Mega Millions jackpot of $656 million was won in 2012.