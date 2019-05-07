Lady Gaga takes on 'Camp' theme with four outfits at Met Gala

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pop superstar Lady Gaga made a grand entrance at New York’s annual Met Gala on Monday, wearing a voluminous bright pink dress that she shed on the red carpet to reveal three other outfits including a bra and underwear, her barely-there interpretation of the evening’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, U.S. - May 6, 2019 - Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The invitation-only event, famed for its A-list celebrities and haute couture gowns, is a benefit for New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and also marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibit.

Gaga shed her blazing pink Brandon Maxwell gown on the red carpet to reveal a strapless black gown by the designer. Next came a tight-fitting hot pink gown. Her final reveal before a makeup touch-up on the carpet was a black bra, panties and sky-high platform boots.

Anna Wintour, the American Vogue editor-in-chief who hosts fashion’s biggest night each year, was one of the first up the red carpet-turned-pink for the evening wearing a shimmering Chanel gown topped by a cape of pink feathers that was tipped in black, a nod to the night’s mascot, a flamingo.

Camp, a theme that embraces humor, exaggeration and liberal interpretation, was inspired by writer Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on ‘Camp.’” Trends on the pink carpet included gold lame and sequins, feathers, neon, and huge sleeves, skirts and trains.

The night’s fashion also referenced camp icons including a glittery high-collared cape by designer Christian Siriano intended to pay tribute to the late Vegas showman Liberace. Singer Celine Dion wore a feathered headpiece and full-length fringe by Oscar de la Renta that was reminiscent of a Cher costume.

Kris Jenner, mother and manager of reality stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian, told reporters on the red carpet she was channeling singer David Bowie in a coat with wings made of tulle over a blue Tommy Hilfiger jumpsuit.

The museum exhibit sponsored by Gucci “explores the origins of the camp aesthetic, and how it has evolved from a place of marginality to become an important influence on mainstream culture,” according to the Costume Institute.

The frontman of British brand “One Direction” and gala co-host Harry Styles arrived on the red carpet wearing a black Gucci ensemble with mesh detail on the top and painted black fingernails.

Tennis star Serena Williams stayed true to her brand, pairing Nike sneakers with a custom neon yellow dress from Italian fashion house Versace.

Others with the sought-after invitation to dinner for 550 included NFL star quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and comedian Chris Rock, and the billionaire CEO of Amazon.com Jeff Bezos.