Lady Gaga wows on 'pink' carpet at Met Gala with four outfits

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, U.S. - May 6, 2019 - Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pop superstar Lady Gaga was among the first of the red carpet arrivals at New York’s annual Met Gala on Monday, wearing a voluminous bright pink dress that hid three other outfits on her interpretation of the evening’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

The invitation-only event, famed for its A-list celebrities and haute couture gowns, is a fund-raising benefit for New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and also marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibit.

Anna Wintour, the American Vogue editor-in-chief who hosts fashion’s biggest night each year, was one of the first up the red carpet-turned-pink for the evening wearing a shimmering Chanel gown topped by a cape of pink feathers that was tipped in black, a nod to the night’s mascot, a flamingo.

Gaga, a co-host of the fundraiser this year, shed her Brandon Maxwell gown on the red carpet to reveal a strapless black gown by the designer. Next came a tight-fitting hot pink gown. Her final reveal before a makeup touch-up on the carpet was a black bra, panties and sky-high platform boots.

Camp, a theme that embraces humor, exaggeration and liberal interpretation, was inspired by writer Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on ‘Camp.’”

The museum exhibit sponsored by Gucci “explores the origins of the camp aesthetic, and how it has evolved from a place of marginality to become an important influence on mainstream culture,” according to the Costume Institute.

The frontman of British brand “One Direction” and gala co-host Harry Styles arrived on the red carpet wearing a black jumpsuit with a mesh top and painted black fingernails.

Others expected to walk the pink carpet include NFL star quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and the billionaire CEO of Amazon.com Jeff Bezos.