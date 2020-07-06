Mexican president says Trudeau to visit Mexico as soon as possible

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico June 29, 2020. Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accepted his invitation to visit Mexico during a phone call between the two leaders on Monday morning.

“He will not be able to join us in Washington, but he agreed to visit Mexico as soon as possible,” Lopez Obrador said on Twitter, referring to his trip this week to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington. “We have a very good relationship.”