U.S.-Mexico talks address arms and drug trade, money laundering

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - High level security meetings between U.S. Attorney General William Barr and a host of Mexican officials on Thursday made progress addressing arms and drugs trafficking as well as money laundering, Mexico’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement said the meetings were “cordial and respectful.”

Barr, along with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau, met with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and later with his security and defense ministers and Navy chief, the statement added.