FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks to the media during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexicans President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to postpone the classification of drug cartels as terrorist groups, in consideration of Mexico’s opinion.

“I welcome that he has taken our opinion into account. ... It was a very good decision today to defer the designation,” Lopez Obrador told reporters.