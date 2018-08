CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Mexico will set up a joint team based in Chicago to target Mexican drug cartels, their leaders, and finances, officials said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: An agent of the office of the Attorney General of Mexico carries a package of seized marijuana at the site of a passageway Mexican authorities on Thursday attributed to the cartel of fugitive kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in Tijuana, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes/File Photo

The team will aim to slow the flow of illegal drugs from Mexico into Chicago and other U.S. cities and stem a deadly drug epidemic hitting the United States, the U.S. officials said at a joint news conference.