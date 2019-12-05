World News
December 5, 2019 / 2:39 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Mexico meeting with U.S. attorney general to focus on cooperation: president

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Meetings between Mexican officials and U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday will focus on bilateral cooperation, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular morning news briefing.

During the meetings, which Lopez Obrador and senior officials will hold with Barr on security issues, a document will be reviewed that will serve as a point of reference, the president said. He did not provide further details.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Dave Graham; Editing by Daniel Flynn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
