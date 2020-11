FILE PHOTO: Mexico's former defense Minister General Salvador Cienfuegos attends an event at a military zone in Mexico City, Mexico September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero//File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s former defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos returned to Mexico from the United States on Wednesday, according to a source with the Mexico attorney general’s office, after U.S. criminal charges against him were dismissed earlier in the day.