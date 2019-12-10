U.S. charges ex-Mexican official with taking bribes from El Chapo's Sinaloa cartel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former Mexican official has been charged in the United States with accepting millions of dollars of bribes from the Sinaloa drugs cartel, once run by Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, to enable it to operate with impunity in Mexico, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Public Security Minister Genaro Garcia Luna attends a meeting with the Human Rights commission at the Senate in Mexico City November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo (MEXICOPOLITICS - Tags: POLITICS HEADSHOT)/File Photo

Genaro Garcia Luna, 51, was arrested in Dallas on Monday, and is expected to be moved to Brooklyn, New York, to face the charges, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

A lawyer for the defendant could not immediately be identified.

Garcia Luna was head of Mexico’s Federal Investigation Agency from 2001 to 2005 and the country’s secretary of public security from 2006 to 2012.

According to an indictment, the Sinaloa cartel, once overseen by drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, bribed Garcia Luna throughout his time in government to ensure safe passage for its drugs, and obtain information about rival cartels and Mexican probes into its activities.

Prosecutors said Garcia Luna, who moved to the United States in 2012 and is now a Florida resident, also lied about his past criminal conduct on behalf of the Sinaloa cartel when he applied for naturalization in 2018.

The defendant faces a mandatory mininum of 10 years in prison, and up to life in prison, if convicted on a drug conspiracy charge.

Guzman was convicted in February by a Brooklyn federal jury of smuggling tons of drugs to the United States over a decades-long career.

He is serving a life sentence without parole at ADX Florence, a Colorado prison known as the most secure “Supermax” prison in the federal system.

Guzman had become almost legendary for escaping from Mexican high-security jails twice and avoiding massive manhunts, while cultivated a Robin Hood image among the poor in Sinaloa.