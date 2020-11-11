Mexico sends diplomatic note to U.S. over ex-army chief's arrest

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that his government has sent the United States a diplomatic memo regarding the arrest of a former Mexican defense minister on U.S. soil.
Lopez Obrador said during a regular government news conference that Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has also discussed the matter with the U.S. attorney general.
