Mexican president says foreign minister spoke with U.S. Secretary of State

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday, as discussions between the countries intesify about how to respond to the coronavirus.

Speaking during his regular morning news conference, Lopez Obrador said he would be briefed shortly about the meeting, adding “we have a very good relationship with the government of the United States.”