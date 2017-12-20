Former Mexican drug cartel leader extradited to U.S.: Justice Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An alleged former leader of a Mexican drug cartel has been extradited to the United States to face drug conspiracy charges, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mario Ramirez-Trevino, an alleged former leader of the Gulf Cartel, was extradited on Monday and appeared in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia on Tuesday, the statement said.

He is charged with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute 5 kg (11 pounds) or more of cocaine and 1,000 kg (2,200 pounds) or more of marijuana for importation into the United States, among other charges, the Justice Department said.

Ramirez-Trevino had been in the custody of Mexican authorities since his arrest in August 2013.